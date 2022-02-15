Minnetonka girls basketball coach won't coach team for remainder of season

School officials say the head coach of the Minnetonka girls basketball team is stepping away from the team for at least the remainder of the season.

The decision comes as the school and team face backlash over the alleged use of a racial slur by a Minnetonka girls basketball player. The school has since canceled the team's basketball game for Saturday along with a game scheduled for Tuesday night – as activists planned a protest for Tuesday's game.

In a statement, coach Leah Dasovich writes: "For the health and well-being of our student-athletes, as well as for that of my family, I have made the difficult decision to step away for the remainder of the year as head girls basketball coach. I want to share with our student-athletes and their parents that while this situation and decision are devastating for me and my family, our student-athletes deserve to have a strong and safe finish to their season. I care for and respect each of you, as athletes and as young women. Please continue to support each other and stick together."

On Monday, a parent for one of the other players on the team told FOX 9 that the alleged use of the slur by the player in question has caused a ripple impact among the other players on the team.

"Which is unfair to the kids that are currently playing," said Michael Crump.

Crump says there were concerns amongst the team on whether they'd be able to finish the season. Minnetonka's next game is scheduled for Friday against Edina. For that game, if played, an assistant coach will assume the helm of the team.