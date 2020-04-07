Minnesotans find ways to speed up internet as more shift to online working, learning

With millions of Americans now working from home and students around the country learning online, you may be noticing your internet slowing down. Luckily, there are some ways to fix that.

“Just since March 1, we saw a 212% increase in that video chat use as customers continue to move to working from home and educating from home,” said Jill Hornbacher, Director of external communications for Comcast.

That has a lot of people wondering what they can do to maximize their internet speeds.

“Monitor the use because you’re not going to make it do something that it just can’t support,” said Barb Barnes Dickerson with The Connected Home, which helps connect residents with available service providers.

But, what if your usage is fine, but your connection is poor? You’ll want to ask where you are in relation to your router.

In an apartment, you may not have this issue, but in a house, experts recommend either putting yourself in the same room as the router, or installing mesh networks.

“A true mesh network, you’re kind of like pinging in all those spots that you have, these plug into just your wall outlets. They’re not that difficult to do,” Barnes Dickerson said.

If things are still slow, determine if anyone is on the internet and what they’re using it for – is it necessary? Can it wait?

Barnes Dickerson said that, for example, if you plan on watching a movie, download it ahead of time - perhaps at night when fewer people are online. The same goes for computer updates and other important downloads.

At the end of the day, unfortunately, it may just come down to the fact that you need an upgrade.

“That’s really the main thing because at this time, you don’t really have many other options, you don’t have a lot of choices,” Barnes Dickerson said.