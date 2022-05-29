Minnesota weather: Hot and humid with chance of severe storms late

Sunday started off with some early morning showers and storms, that gradually weakened as they moved East. Now, for most of the day we will be in and out of some cloud cover with a little bit of a breeze.

Late Sunday into the overnight hours our eyes will turn to the sky as storms begin to develop into southwestern Minnesota, and spread northeast overnight, quickly strengthening.

With the storm threat increasing after dark, and while most of us are asleep, it will be important to have a way to get your weather alerts before you go to bed.

There is a Level 3 "Enhanced" Risk for most of central and southwestern Minnesota, that does include parts of the Metro. Storms come with the threats of damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

The overnight and early morning threat will begin to diminish as storms move East into Wisconsin, but then the threat for more severe weather ramps up Monday afternoon.

Another chance at the development of strong to severe storms will begin Monday afternoon and linger through the evening hours.

Most of the state Monday is under a Level 2 or 3 risk for severe weather.

This story will be updated throughout the day.

