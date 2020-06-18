Minnesota unemployment rate hits 9.9 percent, highest in at least 44 years

Minnesota's unemployment rate was 9.9 percent in May, which is the highest in at least 44 years.

State data shows 302,741 people were unemployed in May.

The state's jobless rate has soared since March because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, the rate was 2.9 percent. It hit 8.7 percent last month.

The 9.9 percent unemployment rate is the highest since at least 1976, which is how far back the state's online data goes.

The Walz administration has slowly lifted restrictions on many businesses to operate at a limited capacity, allowing some people to go back to work this month. As of June 10, restaurants can be open for indoor and outdoor dining, retail stores can allow in-person shopping and churches, salons, barbershops, gyms and entertainment venues can welcome people back in.