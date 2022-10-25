Edina teen who started construction company gets license revoked

An industrious teen that impressed many, including FOX 9, by starting his own construction company when he was only 16 has now had his contractor's license revoked.

Caden Fritz, who started Fritz Construction, had his license revoked last week by the Minnesota Commissioner of Labor and Industry.

The 18-year-old teen was featured by FOX 9 in June as his business was booming; a business he had started two years earlier at the age of 16. At the time, FOX 9 had checked with the state and who had said his contractor business was in good standing.

According to the revocation order issued on Friday, the proceedings into Fritz's company started two months later in August.

The revocation cites a number of issues with Fritz's company, including not getting proper permits, not following building plans, and not following manufacturer installation instructions.

The revocation orders Fritz to deal with civil judgments and refunds related to his past work. He also faces a $32,500 fine, but only if he is unable to follow through on the terms of the order.