Minnesota State Patrol reports 129 crashes throughout the day on Friday as snow starts to fall

article

As road conditions worsen, Minnesota law enforcement officials are urging drivers to stay safe on the roads or to avoid travel if possible.

Between 5 a.m. and 5 p.m., Minnesota State Patrol says they've already seen 129 crashes including 19 with injury, 89 spinouts, and 2 jackknifed semi-trucks statewide. Troopers say, on an average day, they see between 50 to 75 crashes.

Thursday afternoon, snow started falling as part of a system that is expected to drop 6 to 10 inches throughout most of Minnesota. Strong winds are also supposed to take hold on Saturday.

"Consider what you were thinking about doing tonight or tomorrow and reconsider and take your own personal safety into account and really bring that to the forefront and stay home," said Colonel Matt Langer.

A crash on Highway 280 is slowing traffic on Friday, Jan. 17, 2019.

“I know we got a lot of things going on this weekend. Tomorrow is Hockey Day in Minnesota and most of us have plans we want to do on a weekend, but we really do ask you to reconsider if travel is involved in doing those things, whether or not it's worth it,” said Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelley.

Advertisement

If you do drive somewhere in these wintry conditions, be sure to tell someone at your destination of your estimated arrival time and your route.

Officials advise people to buckle up, travel slow and keep a good distance between cars.