Minnesota State Patrol investigating death along Highway 169 in Shakopee, Minn.

Troopers have blocked off lanes along Highway 169 in Shakopee, Minnesota as they investigate a death.

Lanes in each direction have been closed for much of Thursday afternoon as troopers investigate the incident near Canterbury Road. Traffic cameras and chopper footage show police walking along the median but no obvious signs of a crash.

Several police and fire vehicles have responded to the area for the incident.

The lane closures have backed up traffic in both directions along 169. Police are urging drivers to take Highway 101.