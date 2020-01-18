Minnesota State Patrol: 218 crashes, 230 spinouts since snowfall began

As the snow began falling Friday, Minnesota drivers reported slippery conditions throughout the state.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, between 5 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, there were 218 crashes and 230 spinouts statewide. There were at least 25 crashes involving injuries, and one crash involving serious injuries.

At about 9:23 p.m. Friday, a Hyundai Sonata was traveling southbound on I-35 East when it hit a truck head-on at the Highway 52 southbound ramp. The passenger in the car, a 34-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries. The driver was not injured.

Authorities say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Meanwhile, though the snow has stopped falling, wind gusts could reach up to 50 mph in some parts of the state Saturday afternoon, compromising visibility. There is a Blizzard Warning in effect for parts of western and southern Minnesota, generally south of a line from Fergus Falls to Willmar to St. Peter.