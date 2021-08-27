Minnesota State Fair opening day attendance falls amid rain, pandemic

article

The Minnesota State Fair saw a large dip in attendance for the first day of 12-day event amid heavy rains and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to fair officials, 61,983 people hit the fairgrounds Thursday. The total is less than half the attendance seen on opening day the last time the fair was held in 2019. That year broke the attendance record with 133,326 fairgoers. The fair was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

On Thursday, rain moved through the fairgrounds, leading to the shutdown of some rides, the cancellation of the parade and a delay to the Miranda Lambert concert at the Grandstand.

To determine how busy the fairgrounds are the Minnesota State Fair has a Gopher Gauge to regularly update the flow.

