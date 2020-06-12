Minnesota Senate votes to end Walz peacetime emergency over coronavirus

The Minnesota Senate has voted 38-29 to end Gov. Tim Walz's peacetime emergency over the coronavirus, though the governor's broad powers are likely to stay in place.

Three Democratic senators -- Paul Eken, Melisa Franzen and John Hoffman -- joined with all 35 Republicans voting yes, though Franzen later said her vote was in error and she would ask to have it reconsidered. The House is currently debating a similar resolution, which majority Democrats vow to block so Walz's emergency powers can stay in place.

Walz first declared a peacetime emergency on March 13 to deal with the virus pandemic. He extended his emergency powers Friday, and was therefore required to call lawmakers back into a special session.

