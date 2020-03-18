Minnesota salons, barber shops close amid COVID-19 crisis

In accordance with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz' executive order, all salons and spas across the state are closed until March 27 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to the Minnesota Board of Cosmetology, all hair salons, nail salons and other spa-like businesses closed Tuesday night and will remain closed until March 27.

As the state reports at least 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, the governor has ordered all K-12 schools to close. He has also ordered all bars and restaurants to shift to take-out options only. All places of entertainment - such as theaters and museums - are also closed.

“We need to stop congregating. We’re going to close the bars. We’re going to close the restaurants. We’re going to close the places where we gather,” Walz told reporters. “Understand, the magnitude of what we’re doing is not lost on any of us.”

The CDC advises that people keep a "social distance" of at least 6 feet from others and avoid physical contact when possible.

ABOUT COVID-19

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

The Minnesota Department of Health stressed the importance of all Minnesotans continuing to do those things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus:

Advertisement

Stay home and away from others if you are sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

Avoid touching your face throughout the day

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. For more information from the CDC, click here.

More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website. MDH has set up a COVID-19 public hotline that is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.