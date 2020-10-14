Minnesota reports 29 more COVID-19 deaths, highest number since June

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 29 more COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, the highest single-day number since early June. The state also reported 1,254 new COVID-19 cases, making this the seventh straight day of more than 1,000 new cases.

The newly reported deaths include people ages 50-100 and older. Of the 29, 11 lived in long-term care facilties, 12 lived in private residences, and six are unknown. The last time Minnesota reported more than 29 deaths was on June 5 with 33 deaths.

Minnesota has reported a total of 115,943 cases of COVID-19 and 2,180 deaths. So far, 8,585 cases have involved hospitalization, with 2,346 in the ICU.

Tuesday, Governor Walz announced Minnesota will soon have 10 COVID-19 saliva testing sites open. Walz joined the Minnesota Department of Health’s briefing Tuesday, where he said new saliva testing sites are opening in Winona and Moorhead this week and Brooklyn Park next week. This is in addition to the saliva testing site that opened last month in Duluth.