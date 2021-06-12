Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Saturday

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths Saturday as the state’s seven-day average positivity rate continues to steadily decline. 

Minnesota has now seen 603,614 COVID-19 cases and 7,503 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began, according to the latest MDH data.

None of the deaths reported Saturday was a resident in a long-term care facility.

Minnesota’s vaccination rates continue to slowly inch up. Nearly 66% of people 16 and older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 61% are fully vaccinated. The state is aiming to have 70% of that population vaccinated by July 1. 

Over 2.9 million Minnesotans have received at least one vaccine dose and over 2.6 million have completed the vaccine series. 

Minnesota State Fair officially returning this summer, no daily attendance limit

The Minnesota State Fair is officially back this summer after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.