Minnesota reports 174 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 174 new cases of COVID-19 and seven more deaths Saturday as the state’s seven-day average positivity rate continues to steadily decline.

Minnesota has now seen 603,614 COVID-19 cases and 7,503 deaths attributed to the disease since the pandemic began, according to the latest MDH data.

None of the deaths reported Saturday was a resident in a long-term care facility.

Minnesota’s vaccination rates continue to slowly inch up. Nearly 66% of people 16 and older have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and nearly 61% are fully vaccinated. The state is aiming to have 70% of that population vaccinated by July 1.

Over 2.9 million Minnesotans have received at least one vaccine dose and over 2.6 million have completed the vaccine series.