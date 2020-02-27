Minnesota Primary results: Joe Biden credits Klobuchar's endorsement for win

The Associated Press projects Joe Biden will win the Minnesota primary. There are 75 delegates up for grabs in Minnesota for the Democrats. This is Minnesota’s first presidential primary since 1992.

Here is a look at the Minnesota Primary results: VIEW RESULTS | VIEW COUNTY-BY-COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Biden won in Minnesota despite never campaigning in the state and establishing very little infrastructure. Bernie Sanders had a big campaign infrastructure in Minnesota and campaigned in St. Paul on the eve of Super Tuesday.

The bulk of late-deciders went almost entirely to Biden after Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden at his rally in Dallas.

Voters in 13 other states also cast their ballots for who they want to represent their party in the general election in November. VIEW RESULTS FOR ALL 14 SUPER TUESDAY STATES.

Speaking to his supporters later in the night, Biden pointed to Klobuchar's endorsement, along with other former candidates, for his strong performances on Super Tuesday.

"That's why I was so proud yesterday being embraced by Amy Klobuchar," Biden told a crowd in Los Angeles. "We won Minnesota because of Amy Klobuchar. And we're doing well in Texas because of Beto O'Rourke. And that's why I was so proud, so incredibly proud, to have Mayor Pete's endorsement."

Biden, Sanders and Elizabeth Warren all earned delegates in Minnesota's primary.

Second Congressional District:

Biden - 4 delegates

Sanders - 2 delegates

Third Congressional District:

Biden - 5 delegates

Sanders - 2 delegates

Fifth Congressional District:

Sanders - 4 delegates

Biden - 3 delegates

Warren - 3 delegates

Sixth Congressional District:

Biden - 2 delegates

Sanders - 2 delegates

The delegate totals will continue to come in Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. All of the votes in a particular district have to be counted for delegates to be awarded.

President Donald Trump was the only name on the Republican ballot in Minnesota after state party leaders chose not to list any Republican challengers.

Republican Party of Minnesota Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan released the following statement regarding the Minnesota results:

"While President Trump has lifted our nation to new heights with a record-breaking economy, historically low unemployment, and an agenda that benefits all Americans, the radical 2020 Democrats have offered nothing more than chaos and disastrous socialism.

"While the Democrats grapple with the division in their own party, Minnesotans are eager and excited to join together and work towards four more years of a Trump presidency. President Trump came within two points of victory in 2016 and we are looking forward to delivering Minnesota's 10 electoral votes to President Donald Trump on November 3rd. Tonight's results confirm what Minnesotans already knew: We need another four years of President Trump."

