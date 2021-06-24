Minnesota Marine honored with processional through southern Minnesota

Marine Corporal Eric-John Niss de Jesus, of Mountain Lake, is being honored with a processional through southern Minnesota Thursday.

According to Minnesota State Rep. Jeremy Munson, of Lake Crystal, Niss de Jesus died last week in Okinawa, Japan in an ocean swimming tragedy.

The 24-year-old was a University of Minnesota graduate before he enlisted in the Marines.

He arrived at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport Thursday afternoon. The Marines and Patriot Guard left the airport and traveled south on Hwy. 169 through the towns of Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Jordan, Belle Plaine, Le Sueur, St. Peter, Mankato, Lake Crystal, Madelia, St. James and Butterfield before finishing in Mountain Lake early Thursday evening.

"He will be missed by an entire state and nation, in addition to a huge family network in Minnesota and around the country," said Rep. Munson. "That exceptional men such as Eric-John still feel the desire to serve our nation is a blessing we can never be grateful enough for."