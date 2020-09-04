Minnesota man wanted for criminal vehicular homicide arrested attempting to board international flight

A Minnesota man, wanted for criminal vehicular homicide, was arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Control agents at Washington’s Dulles International Airport attempting to board a flight to Turkey on his way to Somalia.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the man was taken into custody on August 28 attempting to board a flight to Turkey with a final destination of Somalia.

Agents say they found an arrest warrant attached to the man’s name while they were examining the flight manifest. After confirming his identity at the departure gate, the suspect was taken into custody.

“This arrest illustrates how Customs and Border Protection’s unique border security mission supports our law enforcement partners by intercepting wanted fugitives allegedly fleeing prosecution and returning them to face their charges,” said Casey Durst, CBP’s Director of Field Operations in Baltimore.