Minnesota man pleads guilty in $2.3M romance fraud scheme

A Brooklyn Park man pleaded guilty to his role in a national romance fraud scheme, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release.

37-year-old Dodzi Kwame Kordorwu was involved in an online romance fraud scheme, which targeted mostly the elderly, court documents say. From May 2018 to June 2022, Kordorwu lured victims into sending money under false pretenses.

The scheme entailed impersonating either real or fictitious people, like a U.S. diplomat or military official, that would contact victims on social media, the press release said.

Through contact with victims, perpetrators would seek out a romance with victims, according to the DOJ. Then, the victims would be asked for large sums of money to help the scammer with some sort of problem. In some cases, a third-party person would be introduced to victims to help corroborate the scammer’s story.

According to the press release, Kordorwu received over 90 packages of money from victims, receiving $2.3 million throughout the scam. Kordorwu kept some of the money for himself, and sent the rest to other scheme participants.

Kordorwu pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, and a sentencing hearing will be scheduled for a later date.