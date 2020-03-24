Minnesota Legislature to reconvene Thursday to work on COVID-19 response

article

The Minnesota Legislature will be reconvening on Thursday in order to complete further action in the state's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to an update from legislative leaders.

On Thursday, the Minnesota House of Representatives will convene at noon while the Minnesota Senate will convene at 2 p.m.

On March 15, legislative leaders announced the Legislature would be taking a month-long break due to the outbreak. However, legislative leaders were left with the ability to call floor and committee sessions on an "on-call basis" through April 14.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka released the following joint statement:

“Legislative leaders have agreed to reconvene on Thursday. We are continuing to work closely with the Walz Administration on urgent COVID-19 matters to protect the health and well-being of Minnesotans. We will publicly release details on specific legislation on the House and Senate websites as soon as we can. As we convene, we will do so in accordance with guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health to keep members, staff, and the public safe.”

