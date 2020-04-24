Minnesota launches map of COVID-19 testing locations

article

As Minnesota begins to ramp up COVID-19 testing, the state is launching a website so people can find their closest testing location.

Governor Tim Walz says the goal is to reach 20,000 a tests a day. He has pushed for expanded testing statewide, saying it is one of the needed steps to start returning to a state of normalcy.

A new map posted online pinpoints the locations where COVID-19 testing is available. However, those who are looking to get tested are advised to call ahead. This way staff can prepare properly and work to minimize possible spread. The pins on the map will contain information specific to each site.

Walz says it’ll be a few weeks before every Minnesota county has a testing site. There are about 20 counties that don’t have a test site listed on the website, meaning people will have to drive many miles.

Due to shortages, the testing criteria was narrowed so that only health care workers, patients in hospitals and among vulnerable populations were able to get tested. The state now is in the process of opening up testing to all symptomatic individuals.