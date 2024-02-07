Minnesota insulin lawsuit: AG Ellison announces settlement with Eli Lily

article

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced on Wednesday the state has come to a settlement agreement with Eli Lilly about the high price of insulin.

In 2018, the Minnesota Attorney General's office sued three insulin manufacturers, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, and Eli Lilly, for deceptively pricing their insulin products, forcing uninsured and underinsured Minnesotans to pay high out-of-pocket costs for the diabetic medication.

Ellison announced on Feb. 7 that the state reached a settlement with Eli Lilly, which requires the manufacturer to provide insulin at $35 per month for people with prescriptions and must do so for at least the next five years. The price covers the manufacturers' brand-name products as well as other formats like quick pins, cartridges and vials.

Ellison announced people who have insurance could still choose not to use it and get $35 per month for insulin. Additionally, Eli Lilly will donate insulin to 15 clinics across that state.

