Minnesota House passes long-awaited insulin affordability legislation, sending it to Senate

After a year marked by frustration, delays and finger-pointing, lawmakers in the Minnesota House of Representatives passed a long-awaited deal on emergency insulin Tuesday, sending it to the Senate.

The House voted 111-22 to pass the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, which establishes an emergency insulin program in the state. The legislation is named after Alec Smith, who passed away in 2017 at the age of 26 when he aged off of his parents’ health insurance and was forced to ration his insulin that he could no longer afford because he could no longer afford its high cost.

“Minnesotans should not lose their lives because they can’t afford the insulin they need to survive,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman said in a statement.

The Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act will ensure that Minnesotans who cannot afford their insulin and are facing an emergency need can access a 30-day supply at their pharmacy for a $35 co-pay. Eligible Minnesotans for the program include those who are uninsured, under-insured, receiving Medicare and do not have access to low copays.

Insulin manufacturers would participate in the program and could be fined up to $3.6 million a year, doubling in the second year, for non-compliance.

The legislation is expected to make it to Gov. Tim Walz’s desk later Tuesday.