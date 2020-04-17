Minnesota House passes bill to allow takeout alcohol, Gov. Walz says he will sign it 'immediately'

The Minnesota Legislature has passed a bill that would allow restaurants to sell beer and wine along with carryout food orders while they are closed to dine-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Gov. Tim Walz says he will sign “immediately.”

The House overwhelmingly approved the bill Friday 129-1, one day after the Senate passed it by a similar margin.

The bill would allow restaurants that already have a liquor license to sell one 6-pack of 12-ounce beer, hard seltzer or hard cider or one bottle of wine with a takeout food order.

The alcoholic beverages must be sold in their original, unopened packaging.

Restaurants and bars in Minnesota have been closed to dine-in customers since March 17.

