Minnesota House passes bill to allow takeout alcohol, Gov. Walz says he will sign it 'immediately'

Coronavirus in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Legislature has passed a bill that would allow restaurants to sell beer and wine along with carryout food orders while they are closed to dine-in customers during the COVID-19 pandemic, which Gov. Tim Walz says he will sign “immediately.” 

The House overwhelmingly approved the bill Friday 129-1, one day after the Senate passed it by a similar margin

The bill would allow restaurants that already have a liquor license to sell one 6-pack of 12-ounce beer, hard seltzer or hard cider or one bottle of wine with a takeout food order. 

The alcoholic beverages must be sold in their original, unopened packaging. 

With bars and restaurants closed to in-person dining, many Twin Cities area establishments are offering delivery or takeout service for its loyal customers. 

Restaurants and bars in Minnesota have been closed to dine-in customers since March 17.  
 