Minnesota House GOP leader Kurt Daudt tests negative for COVID-19 after greeting President Trump

Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt reports he has tested negative for COVID-19 after his encounter with President Trump this week.

Daudt was part of a group of Republican leaders who met with the president as he made a stop in the Twin Cities on Wednesday before heading north for a rally in Duluth.

“Earlier today I was informed that I tested negative for COVID-19," Daudt wrote in a statement on Saturday. "I continue to pray for a speedy recovery for the President and First Lady.”

Daudt said Friday, hours after the president announced he had tested positive for the disease, that he was getting tested and would quarantine for the time being.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, who was with Daudt in the group that greeted Trump, said he was also isolating and getting tested. He has not announced the results of his test at this time. Friday, he tweeted that he wasn't experiencing any symptoms, however.

Minnesota's GOP congressional delegation also traveled on Air Force One with President Trump to Duluth. Friday, all three members, Reps. Pete Stauber, Tom Emmer, and Jim Hagedorn, announced they had tested negative on Friday for COVID-19.