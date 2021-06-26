Minnesota House approves E-12 education budget bill as governor signs other bills

The Minnesota House approved the E-12 education budget bill on Saturday, as Governor Walz signed five other budget bills already sent to his desk.

The compromised education bill was voted through by a margin of 105 to 20.

In a Saturday evening release, DFL members touted funding included in the bill that they say will help the state work to increase the number of teachers of color in Minnesota, with $5 million per year going to "Grow Your Own" programs, which recruits community members into teaching. Another $2.25 million per year will also go to teacher mentorship programs while a one-time funding of $750,000 will go to the organization Black Men Teach.

Left out of the bill was a voucher program supported by Republicans that would have allowed parents to pull their children from the public school system and use state money to enroll children in charter schools or other non-public schools.

The vote followed Governor Walz signing five other omnibus budget bills, including the legacy, higher education, agriculture, commerce and energy, and transportation bills.