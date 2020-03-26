Minnesota House approves $330 million coronavirus bill, Senate to follow

The Minnesota House voted overwhelmingly to free up $330 million for the state to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Senate scheduled to take up the bill later Thursday afternoon.

The House vote was 99-4, and came after lawmakers shut the public out of the process until minutes before the vote.

The biggest piece of the legislation is a $200 million fund that state agencies would have broad discretion to use to protect Minnesotans and continue government operations during the coronavirus pandemic. The bill also directs payments to child care centers, food banks and veterans.

The bill was posted online at 11:54 a.m., six minutes before the House was scheduled to gavel in at noon. Lawmakers met on private conference calls over the past 10 days to hash out details of the legislation, and the four legislative leaders reached an agreement late Wednesday evening.

Security at the Capitol was high for the vote. The second floor of the building, where the House and Senate chambers are, were off-limits to the public and reporters. Capitol Security guarded staircase landings on the second floor, preventing anyone other than members from accessing the floor.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler offered an apology of sorts for the lack of public input in the process, saying the debate and vote took place under “unusual circumstances.

State Rep. Kurt Daudt, the top House Republican, said the $330 million bill represented “"some of the best bipartisan work we’ve seen in years in this chamber.”

The bill includes:

$200 million for a newly created “COVID-19 Minnesota fund,” giving latitude to Gov. Tim Walz’s administration to respond to the crisis

$30 million in grants for child care centers (recipients are eligible for $4,500-$20,000 grants)

$6.2 million to provide money to veterans or spouses for hospitalizations, medical care or financial assistance

$9 million to food banks, allowing them to purchase more food, diapers, toilet paper or respond to other community needs

$15.2 million to create additional homeless shelter space, including vouchers for hotel or motel rooms

Up to $1 million apiece to 11 Native American tribes in Minnesota

Expands the list of acceptable documents for Minnesotans to prove state residency on a REAL ID application

Extends the expiration date for all valid Minnesota drivers licenses until at least 60 days after Walz ends his peacetime emergency

Waives the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits through December 31, allowing Minnesotans to get unemployment checks more quickly

Some of Walz’s requests, which totaled $356 million, fell out of the final deal. Among them: $500 in emergency assistance payments to low-income Minnesota families with children, which Walz had estimated would help 27,000 families at a $14 million cost to the state.