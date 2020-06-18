Minnesota health, education officials release fall planning guidance for schools amid COVID-19 pandemic

State health and education officials released new fall planning guidance for K-12 schools in Minnesota Thursday as many wonder whether students will be going back to the classroom in September or if online distance learning will continue.

Leaders from the Minnesota Department of Education will be joining Thursday’s 2 p.m. COVID-19 conference call with the Minnesota Department of Health to discuss the guidance and answer questions.

FOX 9 will carry the conference call live on air and streaming live at fox9.com/live and the FOX 9 news app.

Students and teachers have been participating in distance learning since mid-March, when Gov. Tim Walz closed schools to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Schools remained closed for the remainder of the academic school year. For summer school, public health guidance allowed schools to employ a hybrid model of in-person and distance learning.

Officials have provided schools with guidance for three scenarios to help them plan for the 2020-21 school year:

Scenario 1: In-person learning for all students

Scenario 2: Hybrid model with strict social distancing and capacity limits

Scenario 3: Distance learning only

The guidance lays out what schools and school district would do for each of the three scenarios.

Gov. Walz and health and education officials have not made a decision on which model of educational delivery—in-person, hybrid model or distance learning—they will go with for the 2020-21 school year. They expect to make and announce a decision by the week of July 27.