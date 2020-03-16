Minnesota grocers ask shoppers to 'remain calm' and prioritize needs

The Minnesota Grocers Association is asking customers to be calm, mindful, respectful, flexible and patient as they head to grocery stores during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement about “industry conditions” as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Grocers Association said its members are open for business, but are “adapting to heightened consumer demand, stretched supply chains and fluid workforce conditions.”

In the statement, the association asked customers to remain calm and mindful as they shop in stores.

“Prioritize your most immediate needs,” the statement said. “Overbuying becomes a concern as a customer who buys more than they need prevents another customer from providing for their family.”

Gov. Tim Walz asked Minnesotans to stop overbuying during a news conference Sunday, saying, "Maybe you don't need to buy three 36-jumbo rolls of Charmin."

The association asked customers to be kind to grocery store staff as well, urging customers to “be respectful and take a moment to thank them for their amazing work and commitment to getting food to Minnesota families.”

Finally, the association told customers to expect some changes as the stores adapt to changing conditions.

“Grocers may look different in the coming days,” the statement said. “Operation hours might change, services may fluctuate and we may ask you to help.”

Special first hour of service

Along with the statement, the Grocers Association asked shoppers to consider honoring a special first hour of service reserved for the elderly, immunocompromised, healthcare staff and first responders.

“This will allow them the ability to provide for their family’s health and well-being,” the statement said.

Minnesota-based Lunds & Byerly's asked its customers to respect its special opening hour of 7-8 a.m. every day that it has reserved for shoppers who "are at a higher risk of severe illness by COVID-19.