Minnesota governor to extend order keeping restaurants, bars, places of amusement closed

On March 16, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz ordered thousands of businesses to close due to the spread of COVID-19. Now, he plans to extend that order past its expected end date of March 27.

The order shut down bars and restaurants to dine-in customers, only allowing them to provide curbside or delivery services. Walz’s executive action also shuttered theaters, museums, fitness centers and bowling alleys across the state.

Walz said he is not ready to set a new date. He also said he isn't getting pressure from the business community not to issue a more broad stay-at-home order, only "thoughts and concerns."

Walz refuted President Trump, who said today he wants to "have the country opened up and just raring to go by Easter."

"This will go beyond Easter and it doesn't do us any good to pretend it's not," Walz said.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin's governor ordered such businesses closed until April 24.