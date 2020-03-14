Minnesota governor to announce schools plan to combat COVID-19

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will hold a 10 a.m. news conference on Sunday, March 15 to announce "plans for Minnesota schools to prepare for and combat COVID-19." Minnesota has 21 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state.

The news conference will be live on FOX 9 and streaming at fox9.com/live and on the FOX 9 News App.

The governor will be joined by Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker, Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm.

Several Midwestern states have ordered schools closed, including neighboring Wisconsin and South Dakota, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, Gov. Walz and the Minnesota Department of Health had no plans to cancel classes for primary and high school students. Speaking with members of the media on Thursday, MDH officials said COVID-19 presents less risk to children and closing schools could create unintended disruption.

"In general, individuals 19 and under are at the very lowest risk of COVID-19," explained Minnesota Department of Health Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresman. "Only two percent of overall cases have occurred in this age group."

Health officials worry closing schools could result in some students losing access to basic nutrition and other valuable resources available at schools. They also want to avoid disrupting the continuity of education for students.

Advertisement

However, MDH says there are steps schools can take to prevent the virus from spreading between students and making its way back home. First, they are recommending everyone, students and adults, take efforts to social distance -- or simply putting buffer zones between you and other people.

"We’ve talked about the six-foot range," explained Ehresman. "If you’re closer than six feet for longer than ten minutes, that’s an exposure."

MINNESOTA'S CORONAVIRUS CASES

Minnesota's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases went from 14 to 21 on Saturday, March 14. The Minnesota Department of Health announced the following new cases:

Hennepin County - Two people in their 60s, and another person in their 30s

Dakota County - A teenager

Ramsey County - A person in their 30s

Stearns County - A person in their 60s

Renville County - A person in their 30s

None of the people had exposure at any schools, including the teenager.

MORE COVID-19 TESTS NEEDED

Gov. Walz is asking the federal government to increase the state’s access to COVID-19 testing kits to a minimum of 15,000 tests per month. As of Saturday, the state has 21 confirmed cases.

In a letter to Vice President Mike Pence, Walz wrote,"As you know, the ability to test and diagnoses cases of COVID-19 is critical to Minnesota’s response and mitigation of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Minnesota, like other states, is deeply concerned about the availability of the testing kits, in addition to ancillary reagents and lab supplies needed to provide testing. There are a variety of components of a COVID-19 test. Kits alone are not enough; we need all necessary components to successfully test."