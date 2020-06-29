Minnesota Governor to announce COVID-19 testing milestone Monday afternoon

Gov. Tim Walz and representatives from the Department of Health, the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic will announce a COVID-19 testing milestone in Minnesota during a news conference Monday.

FOX 9 will have coverage of the news conference at FOX9.com/live starting at 2 p.m.

According to the Governor’s office, MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm will be joined by U of M Medical School Vice Dean for Research Tim Schacker and William Morice, President of Mayo Clinic Laboratories to make the announcement.

According to the latest data from the Department of Health, more than 592,000 tests have been completed.