Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will outline plan to protect long-term care residents from COVID-19

Coronavirus in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will outline the state’s plan to protect residents of long-term care facilities in a press conference Thursday.

Walz will be joined by Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly.

Minnesota is poised to reach 400 long-term care deaths when new data is released on Thursday. The state could eclipse 500 total deaths as well.

COVID-19 death toll felt heavily by 2 Twin Cities metro area nursing homes

The FOX 9 Investigators discovered two Twin Cities metro area long-term care facilities have each had at least 12 people die from COVID-19.

Last month, state officials released data showing the majority of the state’s COVID-19 deaths were occurring in long-term care facilities. It also published a list of long-term care facilities that have COVID-19 exposure.

Two long-term care facilities have seen the brunt of the virus in St. Therese of New Hope and Catholic Eldercare in Minneapolis.

47 die from COVID-19 at New Hope facility

Forty-seven residents have now died from COVID-19 at St. Therese in New Hope and the long-term care facility said as many as half its residents have tested positive for the coronavirus.&nbsp;&nbsp;

