Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will outline plan to protect long-term care residents from COVID-19

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will outline the state’s plan to protect residents of long-term care facilities in a press conference Thursday.

WATCH LIVE: The news conference will be streamed live at FOX9.com and the FOX 9 News App beginning at 2 p.m.

Walz will be joined by Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly.

Minnesota is poised to reach 400 long-term care deaths when new data is released on Thursday. The state could eclipse 500 total deaths as well.

Last month, state officials released data showing the majority of the state’s COVID-19 deaths were occurring in long-term care facilities. It also published a list of long-term care facilities that have COVID-19 exposure.

Two long-term care facilities have seen the brunt of the virus in St. Therese of New Hope and Catholic Eldercare in Minneapolis.

Advertisement

At St. Therese, 47 residents had died of COVID-19 as of April 30.