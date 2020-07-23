Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs police accountability bill

Gov. Tim Walz signed the Minnesota Police Accountability Act into law Thursday.

State lawmakers passed the measure earlier this week at the end of their special session.

It includes several reforms, including a ban on chokeholds and so-called "warrior training”, requiring officers to intervene if another officer uses unreasonable force and adding more community input on the state's Police Standards and Training Board.

Community activists called it a "watered down" bill and said the police accountability measures do not go nearly far enough.