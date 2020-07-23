Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs police accountability bill

By FOX 9 Staff
Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz signed the Minnesota Police Accountability Act into law Thursday. 

State lawmakers passed the measure earlier this week at the end of their special session. 

Minnesota lawmakers reach deal on police accountability measures

Minnesota's divided Legislature struck a deal to strengthen police accountability Monday night, delivering a response two months after the death of George Floyd at the knee of a now-fired Minneapolis police officer.

It includes several reforms, including a ban on chokeholds and so-called "warrior training”, requiring officers to intervene if another officer uses unreasonable force and adding more community input on the state's Police Standards and Training Board. 

Community activists criticize ‘watered down’ police accountability bill passed by Minnesota lawmakers

Calling it a “watered down” bill, community activists say a sweeping package of police accountability measures passed by the Legislature overnight into Tuesday doesn’t go nearly far enough.

