Minnesota GOP to pick governor candidate Saturday

Minnesota Republicans expect to choose a candidate on Saturday to take on DFL Gov. Tim Walz this fall.

The GOP's endorsing convention at Rochester's Mayo Civic Center gaveled back in for a second day with the goal of making a choice by 6 p.m. A half-dozen candidates are vying for the governor's race endorsement.

On Friday, Republicans endorsed candidates for attorney general, secretary of state, and auditor while avoiding the chaos that some had feared.

Republicans endorsed Jim Schultz for attorney general after four rounds of balloting. Schultz overcame Doug Wardlow, the GOP's endorsed candidate in 2018, after rival Tad Jude dropped out after the second round and endorsed Schultz.

But Wardlow did not immediately back Schultz, tweeting that he would "reflect and pray about the next steps for our campaign." Another Republican candidate, Dennis Smith, has said he plans to force an August primary.

Delegates chose Kim Crockett for secretary of state on the second round of balloting, defeating Kelly Jahner-Byrne. Republicans' first endorsement was Maple Grove attorney Ryan Wilson for state auditor. Wilson was unopposed.

Perhaps the biggest winner of the first day was the party's chairman, David Hann, who kicked off the convention with a stern warning to the 2,200 delegates that failing to endorse candidates this weekend "puts our election success at considerable risk of failure." Delegates seemed to agree, rejecting a move to paper ballots, which would have slowed voting considerably.

Friday's progress allowed delegates to leave the convention hall Friday evening and visit the hospitality suites hosted by the governor candidates, who made their last-minute pitches to win support.

Gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen hosted a large block party for delegates Friday night. The Jensen campaign has poured cash into advertising at the convention, handing out "Jensen 22" football jerseys and paying to have two omnipresent logos for Jensen and running mate Matt Birk projected onto the walls of the convention hall.

Candidates for governor each got 15 minutes to address delegates from the stage Saturday morning.

Voting began at noon. It's likely to require several rounds of balloting because no candidate comes into the convention as the clear frontrunner. A candidate needs 60 percent of the convention vote to secure the endorsement.

Jensen, former congressional candidate Kendall Qualls, state Sen. Paul Gazelka, former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, dermatologist Neil Shah, and Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy are running for the endorsement. State Sen. Michelle Benson dropped out of the race this month.