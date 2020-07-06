Minnesota DPS to update traffic stop guidelines 4 years to day after Philando Castile was killed by police

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety will update the state's driver's manual Monday with additional information on what to do if you are pulled over by police while in possession of a weapon. The announcement comes four years to the day after Philando Castile was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights.

The driver’s manual already has a section about this, but the new language will outline in further details what drivers with firearms should and should not do during a traffic stop. It will also describe what drivers should expect from law enforcement.

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington will announce the updates at a press conference Monday afternoon along with Valerie Castile, the mother of Philando Castile. She advocated for the addition to the manual to help provide consistency in traffic stops, especially when a weapon is involved.

The announcement comes on the anniversary of Philando’s death. He was shot and killed by a police officer during a traffic stop in Falcon Heights after informing the officer he was legally carrying a firearm.

To mark the occasion, there will be a rally Monday afternoon at the St. Anthony Village City Hall and Community Center from 4-7 p.m.

Advertisement

The Philando Castile Relief Foundation is also hosting a candlelight vigil at 8 p.m. at the Philando Castile Peace Garden site on Larpenteur Avenue near Snelling Avenue in Falcon Heights.