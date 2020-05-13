Minnesota Dept. of Health to release latest COVID-19 modeling Wednesday

Minnesota health officials will release the latest COVID-19 modeling data Wednesday morning, which will show projections on death and intensive care unit usage for the pandemic.

State Department of Health officials created the latest version of the state’s model, dubbed “Version 3.0”, with University of Minnesota researchers. The modeling is used to help guide public health and state policy decisions in response to the coronavirus, such as Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.

MDH will brief the media on modeling Version 3.0 at a virtual press conference at 11 a.m. The press conference will be broadcast live on FOX 9 and streaming live at fox9.com/live and the FOX 9 News App.

Walz is expected to announce an extension to the peacetime emergency and some modifications to Minnesota's stay-at-home order Wednesday.