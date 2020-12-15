WATCH LIVE: Myon Burrell pardon hearing

The Minnesota Board of Pardons will decide Tuesday whether to free Myon Burrell, who was sentenced to life in prison as a teenager for the 2002 murder of a Minneapolis girl. Watch the hearing live at fox9.com/live.

Burrell was 16 when he was given a life sentence for the 2002 death of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards.

Burrell will plead his case before the board, which includes Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison and Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie Gildea. The board must have a unanimous vote to grant a pardon. Gildea is recusing herself from Burrell's case, so Burrell will only need two votes to get a pardon.

Edwards was struck and killed by a stray bullet that went through the side of her house while she was doing homework at the kitchen table. An investigation by Minneapolis police concluded Burrell fired a shot from across the street at a rival gang member, Timothy Oliver, who was near the house where Edwards was killed.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the Hennepin County Attorney at the time, charged Burrell with the murder of Edwards and the attempted murder of Oliver. A jury found him guilty on both charges.

Protesters hold 'Free Myon' signs at a rally calling for Myon Burrell's release from prison at George Floyd Square. Minneapolis, MN. October 25, 2020. (Tim Evans/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

The case made headlines while Klobuchar was running for the Democratic presidential nomination earlier this year after an Associated Press investigation raised questions about whether Burrell may have been wrongfully convicted.

Last week, a national panel of legal experts recommended Burrell’s release, saying there were serious flaws in the police investigation.