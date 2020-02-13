Minnesota BCA looking into reports of credit card skimmers found at Lunds & Byerlys

The Minnesota BCA says it is investigating along with local police multiple reports of credit card skimmers found at grocery stores including Lunds & Byerlys.

Lunds & Byerlys officials confirm they found skimmers at self-checkout machines at stores in Eagan, St. Louis Park, Woodbury, and northeast Minneapolis.

The company says it appears just 10 customer transactions at the northeast Minneapolis store on January 30 and February 5 were impacted.

The BCA says it is investigating more than dozen alleged incidents of credit card skimming across Minnesota.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Lunds & Byerlys said when the skimmers were found, law enforcement officers were immediately contacted. If someone thinks they may be impacted, store officials say you should call at 952-548-1400.