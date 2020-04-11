Minnesota BCA investigating after officers fire shots during foot chase in Shakopee

The Minnesota BCA is investigating after officers opened fire following a chase that ended in a crash in Shakopee.

According to investigators, it all started around 11:30 a.m. when a man passed a trooper driving about 100 miles per hour on I-494 near Dodd Road.

According to the BCA, the trooper began a pursuit that stretched through several cities and included Burnsville police. The chase ended along Highway 169 and Eagle Creek Boulevard when the suspect crashed his vehicle.

The man ran away on foot, investigators say. During the foot chase, the BCA says two officers fired their weapons.

However, the Minnesota BCA says no one was struck by gunfire. The man was taken into custody around noon on the 1300 block of Pine Tree Lane.

The BCA reports he will be held in jail on outstanding warrants.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call the BCA at 651-793-7000.

A lane along Highway 169 is closed as the scene is being processed but will re-open.

The BCA says it is working to determine how much of the incident was captured on body-worn cameras or dashcams.