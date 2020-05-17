Minnesota AG sues restaurant owner planning to reopen unlawfully Monday

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has filed a lawsuit to prevent a chain of bars and restaurants from opening unlawfully Monday after the business’ owner announced his intention to do so.

The lawsuit was filed against Shady’s restaurants, owned by Kris Schiffler, after Schiffler announced his intention to reopen establishments in Albany, Burtum, Cold Spring, New Munich, Rice and St. Martin Monday against the Governor’s Stay Safe MN executive order.

While Schiffler has not yet opened his restaurants, he announced his intention to do so on social media and in a media interview Sunday. Schiffler also told the Attorney General’s Office his intention to open the restaurants when he was contacted by the office May 15.

Ellison says Schiffler’s restaurants are all near a COVID-19 hotspot in Stearns County, which has the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.

“A handful of bar and restaurant owners have said they don’t want to wait any longer and want to reopen illegally,” said Ellison in the release. “Over the past several days, my office has reached out to them to try to educate them on their rights and responsibilities under the law and the risks to Minnesotans’ health of reopening illegally. In almost all cases, owners have agreed to comply with the law. I thank them for complying.”

Ellison said the bar has raised more than $160,000 through a GoFundMe fundraiser and announced its intention to open at noon Monday.

Shady's did not immediately respond to FOX 9's request for comment.