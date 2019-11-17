Minneapolis to weigh 5-cent plastic grocery bag fee at public hearing Monday

article

A debate on the future of single-use plastic bags in the city of Minneapolis is set to continue Monday.

The City Council will hold a 1:30 p.m. public hearing to hear if residents think the city should require businesses to charge customers five cents for every single-use plastic bag.

The bags in question are the ones you get at the checkout counter at grocery stores. The city’s proposal would put a five cent charge on each bag to encourage people to bring their own reusable bags to the store when they shop.

That proposal also says plastic bags make up a big portion of trash found in parks and on the side of the road.

In addition, waste collection workers spend a significant amount of time removing plastic bags that get stuck in their equipment each week.

The city also cites a survey they did with nearly 800 residents that found 67 percent of people would be more likely to bring their own bag if there was a fee.

The fee would not apply to the plastic bags you see in the produce section and there wouldn’t be a charge for restaurant carryout bags or from clothing stores.

California has a state law like the one proposed in Minneapolis. Starting in March, the state of New York will institute one as well.

The city of Minneapolis wants to hear what the public thinks about this issue. The public hearing at city hall begins at 1:30 p.m. Monday.