Minneapolis to allow restaurants to reopen June 1 with parking lot, sidewalk dining

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has signed an emergency regulation allowing the city’s restaurants to expand outdoor dining into parking lots, sidewalks and other areas when restaurants are allowed to reopen statewide June 1.

Businesses will have to apply for the temporary changes, but Frey has directed city staff to expedite those applications.

“It is a priority that our bars, restaurants and other spaces of public accommodation be given every opportunity to attract business in a healthy and safe manner and in accordance with previously issued guidelines,” Frey said in the emergency declaration.

The seating expansion includes sidewalks, parking lots or other feasible areas surrounding the businesses as long as ADA requirements are still met.

Along with the outdoor dining, the city has also instituted the following guidelines for restaurants:

Have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan that meets State requirements.

Maintain 6 feet between tables.

Limit occupancy to a maximum of 50 diners.

Limit dining party sizes to four people or six people for families.

Require reservations.

Require employees to wear masks.

Patrons are strongly encouraged to wear masks while at the establishment.

The announcement is part of “Minneapolis Forward,” a broad plan for the city to remerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.