Minneapolis sinkhole: Update on repair timeline expected Monday

Minneapolis Public Works continues to assess the large sinkhole at the intersection of 27th Street and Girard Avenue South, but no one is believed to be in imminent danger.

That's according to an email update to constituents from Minneapolis City Council member Aisha Chughtai on Monday.

A sinkhole at the intersection of 27th Street and Girard Avenue South in Minneapolis. (FOX 9)

She said she was shocked to learn about the 10-foot-deep and 5-foot-wide sinkhole and is concerned for the safety of the people in the area. However, she said Public Works has determined "no one is in imminent danger" and there is no interruption to water service, nor evidence of gas leaks or other energy disruptions.

Public Works has put up barricades in the area and continues to assess what caused the sinkhole. The initial cause of the sinkhole is believed to be a collapsed sewer main, with Chughtai noting "Sinkholes like this around manhole covers do occasionally happen in the spring due to the freeze-thaw cycle." However, Public Works doesn't know yet why the collapse became so big so quickly — it's likely a combination of the freeze-thaw cycle, aging pipes, vibrations, and the amount of water going through the pipes as the snow melted.

Public Works plans to share an update on Monday on how long it could take to fix the sinkhole, Chughati said.

Chughtai says some have been concerned about other sinkholes opening up. At least one other sinkhole has been reported in Minneapolis, along the new bike trail at the North Mississippi Regional Park, according to Twitter.

Signs that a sinkhole may open up include crumbling asphalt around manhole covers. If you see this, take a photo and contact 311 to report it. If you see a sinkhole has already opened up, call 911, Chughati says.