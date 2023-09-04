Minneapolis Public Schools will have classes Tuesday, despite heat

Despite a hot day to start the school year, Minneapolis Public Schools announced the first day of classes will move forward as scheduled on Tuesday.

In a message, the district says it will take steps to make the day more comfortable for students, including keeping classroom lights off when possible along with limiting the use of computers, projectors, and other devices that generate heat. The district will also work to make sure classrooms have fans or are moved into air-conditioned spaces where possible.

At the same time, the district is urging students and staff to stay hydrated and dress appropriately for the hot weather.

Officials say families have the option to keep their children at home, if "they feel that is in their best interest."

High temperatures are again expected to be in the 90s on Tuesday before cooling down for the mid-week.

Reminders from Minneapolis Public Schools: