Minneapolis Public Schools will have classes Tuesday, despite heat
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Despite a hot day to start the school year, Minneapolis Public Schools announced the first day of classes will move forward as scheduled on Tuesday.
In a message, the district says it will take steps to make the day more comfortable for students, including keeping classroom lights off when possible along with limiting the use of computers, projectors, and other devices that generate heat. The district will also work to make sure classrooms have fans or are moved into air-conditioned spaces where possible.
At the same time, the district is urging students and staff to stay hydrated and dress appropriately for the hot weather.
Officials say families have the option to keep their children at home, if "they feel that is in their best interest."
High temperatures are again expected to be in the 90s on Tuesday before cooling down for the mid-week.
Reminders from Minneapolis Public Schools:
- Be aware of students or staff who may be unusually affected by the heat due to fasting or other conditions (chronic medical conditions, pregnancy, etc.).
- Classroom staff should turn off classroom lights, close classroom shades/blinds and limit use of heat-generating technology (computers, projectors, etc.) whenever possible.
- Turn on a fan. If you do not have a fan, your building custodian may be able to help you locate one.
- Move classes to a lower part of the building, an air conditioned space or a more shaded side of the building if space is available.
- Know your plan to rotate students and staff to cooled spaces.
- Hold outdoor activities or field trips in a shaded area.
- Make sure that students and staff stay hydrated and have easy access to water. Encourage our youngest learners to write their names on disposable water bottles, so that they can refill throughout the day.
- Encourage parents to dress their children appropriately for warm weather in accordance with school dress codes, including hats and sunscreen if spending time outside.