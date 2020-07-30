Minneapolis Public Schools to start school year with distance learning

article

Minneapolis Public Schools will be starting the school year with a distance learning model, according to an announcement from the district's superintendent.

This decision comes on the heels of Governor Tim Walz's announcement for a Safe Learning Plan that allows school districts and charter schools to determine their learning models based on county health data.

In a video posted online MPS Superintendent Ed Graff says the district will start school on September 8 using the distance learning model with supports. Pre-K and kindergarten will start on September 10.

"To start the school year, we believe the safest format will be distance learning with some important supports," said Graff in the video.

He said all students will have a device and internet access and there will be more support and professional development for teachers, more live online classroom experiences and supports for students with special needs. The district will also make mental and emotional health supports more available to students as distance learning can be isolating.

"We're confident that this fall's experience with distance learning will be more rigorous, equitable and more structured," said Graff in the video.

School leaders will continue to review the infection rate, the effectiveness of the learning model, feedback from families and students, and staffing health and availability to determine whether to change to a different learning model.

The video encouraged families to visit its back to school website that will be launched by August 5.