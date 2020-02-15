Minneapolis police working to determine what led to man's death in Como neighborhood, woman in custody

Police investigators are working to determine what led up to the death of a man Saturday morning in Minneapolis' Como neighborhood.

Officers were called around 6 a.m. to the 900 block of 15 Avenue Southeast in Minneapolis for what police say was an "unknown trouble call."

Upon arrival, police say they found a chaotic scene with "a lot of people" and "a lot of misinformation." They also found a man in his 30s who had suffered a serious wound. He was rushed to the Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment.

At the scene, officers also found a 35-year-old woman who they believed was involved in the incident in some way. She was taken from the scene to detox as investigators were called in for the death.

Police say the initial information they received indicated the man had suffered a self-inflicted injury. However, evidence indicated something else may have happened.

As officers investigated, police say the man died at the hospital, hours after the incident. Police say the woman involved was also moved from detox to Hennepin County Jail on probable cause murder.

But, at this time, police say they are still working to determine the circumstances that led to his death and a motive. Police say the medical examiner will release the official cause of death and the man's name.

While the scene is not far from Dinkytown and the University of Minnesota, police say there is no known link to the university.