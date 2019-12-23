Minneapolis police seek public's help locating missing 12-year-old girl

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 12-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday afternoon.

Caressa Elizabeth May lives in north Minneapolis, but police say her phone shows she was recently in Brooklyn Center and St. Paul. She is also known to use Metro Transit buses and trains.

May was last seen wearing a purple North Face jacket and black pants.

Anyone who has seen Caressa or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.