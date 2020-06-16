Minneapolis police search for shooting suspect near Broadway and Irving

Minneapolis SWAT teams are searching for a suspect who they believe shot someone near Broadway Ave West and Irving Ave North.

Police say the responded to a report of a shooting in the area around 8:45 a.m. On scene, they found an unresponsive man who was transported to the hospital where he is currently in critical condition.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled into a building in the area. The building was evacuated and all of the residents are accounted for. At this time it is unknown if the suspect is still in the building. Police have a perimeter set up and are actively searching for the suspect.

Investigators say it appears the victim and suspect know each other.