Minneapolis police say they are investigating a kidnapping

Few details are available currently from what Minneapolis police are calling an investigation into a domestic kidnapping.

In a release on Thursday afternoon, officers say they are investigating the kidnapping along the 4200 block of Webber Parkway Thursday afternoon.

Officers are calling the situation an active and ongoing situation. But, as of now, police are unable to provide further information about the case, including the status of any victims.

Minneapolis police say they are working with federal partners on the case.