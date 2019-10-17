Minneapolis police looking for 13-year-old girl, 7-year-old brother missing since Wednesday night

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother who have been missing since Wednesday night.

The siblings, Naveah Bryant-Triplett and Sequan Bryant-Adail, were last seen at their home on the 2400 block of Washington Street Northeast at 4:30 p.m. They were believed to be on their way to the local recreational center.

Naveah, the 13-year-old, is known to frequent the downtown around the library, transit areas as well as the area near Lowery Avenue North and Bryant Avenue North.

Anyone who has seen Naveah or Sequan or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

