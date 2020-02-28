Minneapolis police investigating suspicious death after man found dead near fire in Logan Park neighborhood

article

Police are investigating a suspicious death after they found a man dead following a structure fire in the Logan Park neighborhood of Minneapolis early Friday morning.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department crews responded to a fire at a building at the corner of Central Avenue Northeast and 19th Avenue Northeast.

After firefighters extinguished the fire, they discovered a man’s body at the scene.

The Minneapolis Police Department responded to the scene and is now conducting a joint investigation into what they are now calling a suspicious death.

“Our homicide teams are out on the scene, not that this makes this a homicide, but we have one try at getting any evidence that’s at the scene and being able to document the scene if in fact the medical examiner does deem this to be a homicide,” police spokesperson John Elder said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner is at the scene. They will release the identity as well as the cause and manner of death of the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.